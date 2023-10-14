Slafkovsky had an assist, one shot on goal, three hits and finished plus-1 over 15:25 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Toronto.

Slafkovsky had the primary assist on Alex Newhook's first goal, deftly slipping a backhand pass around a defender. He later kept the puck in the zone to initiate a sequence that led to Newhook's second marker. Wednesday's TOI was more than three minutes over his season average as a rookie in 2022-23. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis' plan is to give Slafkovsky more TOI and stable linemates in his second NHL season.