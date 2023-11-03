Slafkovsky recorded three hits over 14:17 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

Slafkovsky raised his hit total to 17, fourth on the team, but he was selected first overall in the 2022 draft for offense. One has to go back to the first game of the season to find Slafkovsky's only point, an assist. The 19-year-old, who doesn't have a shot on goal in the first two games of a road trip that heads to St. Louis on Saturday, has forced a goalie to make a save just 10 times over 10 games.