Slafkovsky (lower body) landed on injured reserve Monday.

Slafkovsky is currently stuck in a 15-game pointless streak dating back to Dec. 14 against Ottawa while also having failed to score in 21 straight outings. With Joel Armia (upper body) and Jake Evans (lower body) also going on IR, the team has recalled Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Rem Pitlick from the minors to fill out the lineup. The team hasn't provided any specifics on when Slafkovsky might be cleared to return, so fantasy players should consider him out indefinitely at this point.