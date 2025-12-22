Slafkovsky notched two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Slafkovsky set up goals by linemates Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen. The young trio is making a mark as the future faces of the franchise while playing together on a second line that can be sheltered since Nick Suzuki's line takes the harder matchups. Slafkovsky has a goal and six helpers over his last seven games, and he's up to 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists), 71 shots on net, 58 hits, 32 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 36 appearances this season.