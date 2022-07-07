Slafkovsky was selected first overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Slafkovsky is a tantalizing prospect. He's big, skilled and physical, with a nose for the net and outstanding puck skills. He started slowly against pros in the Finnish League this season, but swiftly put up an epic list of accomplishments in tournament play. Slafkovsky carried the Slovaks to a surprise silver at the U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and became the Olympic MVP while lifting his squad to an equally stunning bronze. And he had a team-leading nine points at the Worlds. He's the most pro-ready player in the 2022 draft and some see Rick Nash in his game. The Canadiens will be sewing his name on a jersey come October and who knows, he might end up in the top six immediately.