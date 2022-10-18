Slafkovsky had three hits over 9:52 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

After three games at left wing on the third line, Slafkovsky started on the fourth line Monday. The demotion was part of several lineup tweaks implemented by Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis, but it doesn't necessarily reflect on the 18-year-old rookie's play over the first three games. The Canadiens entered Monday's contest having scored one goal over six periods, so changes were inevitable. If the fourth line is the best place of Slavkovsky in the NHL, then a better place may be AHL Laval, where he can get more developmental ice time.