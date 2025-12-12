default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Slafkovsky put up two assists in a 4-2 win over the Penguins on Thursday.

The power winger has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last eight games. Slafkovsky has so much talent, but at just 21 years of age, he's still putting the puzzle pieces together. He's on pace for another 50 point season.

More News