Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Eight points in last eight games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slafkovsky put up two assists in a 4-2 win over the Penguins on Thursday.
The power winger has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last eight games. Slafkovsky has so much talent, but at just 21 years of age, he's still putting the puzzle pieces together. He's on pace for another 50 point season.
