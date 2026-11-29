Slafkovsky scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Slafkovsky snapped a 17-game goal drought amid a lineup shuffle that saw him placed with Cole Caufield and Dylan Larkin. During the slump, Slafkovsky put up seven assists and 34 shots on net. The 22-year-old winger's slow start to the season -- three goals, 12 assists over 27 outings -- is discouraging after his 30-goal, 73-point regular season in 2025-26. He's added 61 shots, 28 hits, 26 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-4 rating this year and should be able to stay in the top six.