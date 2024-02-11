Slafkovsky had a goal on two shots, one block and two hits over 19:30 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Dallas.

Slafkovsky beat Jake Oettinger over the shoulder from sharp angle to put the final touches on a wild second period. The tally extended a goal streak to three games and point streak to four. Slafkovsky's move to the top line wasn't an immediate success -- he was held pointless in the first six games following the move -- but it eventually unlocked the 19-year-old's offense. The young Slovak forward has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) over the last 22 contests.