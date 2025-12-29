Slafkovsky recorded two goals and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Slafkovsky was the best player for the Canadiens in their third-period rally, participating in three of the team's four goals and netting the equalizer with only four seconds left in regulation. Slafkovsky has been playing at a high level lately and is riding a four-game point streak, tallying three multi-point performances and eight points overall (four goals, four helpers) in that stretch.