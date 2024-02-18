Slafkovsky had a power-play assist, seven shots, six blocks and one hit over 23:52 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Slafkovsky picked up the primary assist on Nick Suzuki's power-play tally that tied the game at 3-3 midway through the third period. The apple extended a point streak to eight games for the 19-year-old, who has consistently made an impact the last two months. Slafkovsky has 22 points over the last 24 contests.