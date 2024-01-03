Slafkovsky had an assist, one shot on net, one blocked shot and two hits over 19:14 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Dallas.

Slafkovsky hounded Esa Lindell behind the goal line and with the help of a pinching Jordan Harris won a puck battle to set up Nick Suzuki for the Canadiens' first goal. It was the second straight game with an assist for Slafkovsky, who may have turned a corner during Montreal's extended holiday road trip. The 19-year-old forward logged six points (two goals, four assists) during the Canadiens' seven-game sojourn.