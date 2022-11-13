Slafkovsky has finished serving his two-game suspension for boarding Detroit's Matt Luff (wrist).
Slafkovsky will be eligible to return to the lineup Tuesday against New Jersey. The rookie forward has three goals and 13 hits in 10 games this season. Slafkovsky has averaged 11:02 of ice time with the Canadiens.
