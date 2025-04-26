Slafkovsky scored a goal, took five shots and recorded three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3.

Slafkovsky finally found the back of the net for the first time in the series, though the lack of scoring in previous games wasn't for a lack of trying. Throughout his first three outings of the series, the 21-year-old winger has attempted 14 shots on goal. He posted a career-best season in the regular season, tallying 18 goals and 51 total points in 79 appearances.