Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Slafkovsky helped the Canadiens secure a standings point, putting their magic number at one. The winger has slowed a bit in April with a goal and three assists over his last eight contests, but he remains firmly on the top line. For the season, he's matched his career high of 50 points (18 goals, 32 helpers) while adding 131 shots on net, 193 hits, 60 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 78 outings.