Slafkovsky (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Tuesday versus the Predators, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Slafkovsky skipped Monday's practice for maintenance, and his availability will be determined closer to puck drop. He has accounted for 13 goals and 31 points in 61 contests this campaign. If Slafkovsky can't play, Michael Pezzette or Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body) may replace him in Tuesday's lineup.