Slafkovsky had an assist and four hits over 19:08 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Slafkovsky was originally awarded the goal but a review showed that David Savard's shot deflected off Philadelphia's Morgan Frost. The 19-year-old forward continues to shine since a move to Montreal's top line. Slafkovsky has eight points over the last 11 games, and he's third on the team overall with 63 hits through 40 contests.