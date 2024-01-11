Slafkovsky had an assist and four hits over 19:08 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.
Slafkovsky was originally awarded the goal but a review showed that David Savard's shot deflected off Philadelphia's Morgan Frost. The 19-year-old forward continues to shine since a move to Montreal's top line. Slafkovsky has eight points over the last 11 games, and he's third on the team overall with 63 hits through 40 contests.
