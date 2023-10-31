Slafkovsky had one hit and two penalty minutes over 14:02 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Slafkovsky, who recorded an assist opening night, has gone pointless in eight games since. Despite the lack of scoring, he continues to skate on the second line and is part of the power play, as head coach Martin St. Louis is adamant about giving him regular TOI and linemates. While the points haven't been there, the coach focuses the 19-year-old's puck touches instead of goals and assists, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic. "Personally, I'm happy with Slaf because he's touching the puck a lot," St. Louis said prior to Monday's game. "Compared to last year, it's a big difference. So his evolution, already in 12 months, I find it very encouraging, and I'm very eager to see him in 12 months." It sounds like St. Louis will remain focused on process and ride it out with Slafkovsky, but at some point, the forward will be expected to produce offense.