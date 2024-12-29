Slafkovsky notched an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Slafkovsky set up a Cole Caufield insurance tally in the third period. With two goals and three assists over his last five outings, Slafkovsky is getting involved in offense more often. The winger is at 20 points, 42 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-10 rating through 32 appearances this season. That's a pace nearly identical to the one that saw him record 50 points last year, but he's been more of a playmaker than a finisher in 2024-25, as he has just four goals while shooting 9.5 percent this year.