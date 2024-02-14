Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Anaheim. He added three shots and two hits to his line over 20:51 of ice time.

Montreal's top line remained blisteringly hot, as Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki accounted for three of the team's five tallies. The goal was the fifth in the last five games for Slafkovsky, who has points (nine) in six straight contests, including five on the power play.