Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Lights lamp twice in Olympic opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slafkovsky scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Slovakia's 4-1 win over Finland on Wednesday in the preliminary round of the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The Canadiens winger carried the Slovakian team to a huge win with two goals. He opened the scoring with a beautiful wraparound against Juuse Saros in the first period at the 7:45 mark, and then gave Slovakia a 3-1 lead with a rocket from long range with 9:30 left in the contest. Slafkovsky should continue to play a huge role on offense for Slovakia, and a favorable matchup against Italy waits for him on Friday, Feb. 13.
