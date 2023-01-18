Slafkovsky is expected to be sidelined for three months with a lower-body injury that won't require surgery.

Slafkovsky will almost certainly miss the rest of the regular season, and with the Canadiens sitting in last place in the Atlantic Divison, fantasy managers shouldn't expect to see the No. 1 overall pick from the 2022 Entry Draft back in action until the 2023-24 campaign. If that ends up being the case, Slafkovsky will finish his rookie season having picked up four goals, 10 points and a minus-13 rating while averaging 12:13 of ice time through 39 appearances.