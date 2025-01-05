Slafkovsky had three shifts in the third period and did not play during overtime in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over Colorado. He finished with zero shots, two hits and two giveaways.

Slafkovsky was on the bench for the final 12 minutes of regulation and was replaced on the top line by Jake Evans. Slafkovsky finished with just 13:25 TOI, his lowest since late November, a portion of the season when head coach Martin St. Louis benched the forward in a game and had him skating on the fourth line. There were no reports of an injury Saturday, so the lack of ice time appears to be a coach's decision.