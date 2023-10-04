Slafkovsky has been on the same line with Kirby Dach three times during preseason action, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

It appears head coach Martin St. Louis sees something about the combination of Slafkovsky and Dach, whose ability to create scoring chances could help elevate the 19-year-old Slovak. St. Louis believes an ideal linemate for Dach is a shooter and goal scorer, which is what the Canadiens drafted Slafkovsky to do. The coach wants to give Slafkovsky more minutes this season along with a stable role and line, something he did not have during his rookie 2022-23 season.