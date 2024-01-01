Slafkovsky had an assist, one shot on net and one hit over 20:42 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Mike Matheson's shot toward the net bounced off Slafkovsky onto the stick of Nick Suzuki, who beat Jonas Johansson for Montreal's final goal. Slafkovsky's recently reaped the rewards of skating on the top line with Suzuki and Cole Caufield. The 19-year old forward has two goals and four assists over the last seven contests. Prior to this productive stretch, Slafkovsky had just seven points over his first 29 games.