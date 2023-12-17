Slafkovsky had one assist, three blocked shots and four hits over 19:26 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Slafkovsky was aggressive behind the New York net, forcing a turnover that led to Cole Caufield's tally. The helper was was his first point in six games since joining the top line and first in eight games overall. The Canadiens are being patient with Slafkovsky, who has just eight points in 30 games but is making plays along the boards and in puck battles that don't always show up on the scoresheet.