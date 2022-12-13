Slafkovsky had an assist, three shots on goal and four hits over a season-high 15:22 of ice time in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over Calgary.

Slafkovsky cycled away from defenders in the corner, waiting for a play to make and found Josh Anderson at the crease for the game-tying goal in the third period. The rookie forward skated on the third line and will help Montreal, which is dealing with injuries to several forwards. It was the fourth point in six games for Slafkovsky, whose days on the fourth line may be over.