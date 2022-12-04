Slafkovsky had a power-play assist, one hit and one blocked shot over 14:25 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Slafkovsky set up Arber Xhekaj 10 seconds into a second-period 5-on-3 advantage that knotted the score at three goals apiece. The assist was his first on the power play and third overall. After opening the season on the fourth line, the rookie has been deployed on the second line the last two games. Slafkovsky has seven points, 25 shots, 16 hits, 13 blocked shots and 23 PIM while averaging 11:16 TOI over 19 contests.