Slafkovsky was plus-1 over 12:41 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Washington.

By design, the 18-year-old Slafkovsky's been kept under wraps early in the start of his NHL career. Saturday's TOI was the highest over the first three games, but he's yet to get work on the power play and saddled on the third line. Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is comfortable with that for now, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports. St. Louis wants to integrate the man-sized forward slowly without undue expectations and learn the five-on-five game. The coach noted he had more puck touches Saturday, which is an important part of Slafkovsky's development. It's unknown if that development will continue at the NHL level, or if the organization decides AHL Laval is the best environment for Slafkovsky.