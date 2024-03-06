Slafkovsky logged one shot on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

After being a game-time decision (undisclosed), Slafkovsky was in his regular spot on the first line being centered by Nick Suzuki. Slafkovsky finished with one shot, three hits, one blocked shot and a minus-2 rating in 17:56 of ice time. The 2022 first overall pick continues to show flashes of his potential, but consistency remains a concern. He generates some scoring chances but fantasy managers might need to be patient and hope he can translate those chances into more points before adding him as a starting forward.