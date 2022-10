Slafkovsky is on Montreal's roster to begin the 2022-23 campaign.

There was some question as to whether or not the 2022 No. 1 overall pick would begin the year with the Canadiens or AHL Laval. With Opening Night rosters set, Salfkovsky should make his NHL debut Wednesday against the Maple Leafs. It's unclear how the big-bodied rookie will be deployed out of the gate but his early performance will likely influence his spot in the lineup.