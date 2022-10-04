Slafkovsky had a power-play assist, four shots on net and one hit over 16:22 of ice time in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Slafkovsky, who nearly scored a goal but was robbed by Matt Murray, had his strongest game of the preseason Monday, perhaps hearing last week's comments of general manager Kent Hughes. The GM, speaking to the hosts of the Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast, threw around the words "underwhelming" and "inconsistent" to describe Slafkovsky's play during the exhibition season, per Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette. The 18-year-old is adjusting to a smaller rink size in North America, and the 6-foot-3, 238-pound left winger wasn't aggressive in his first two preseason outings. "He had a lot of jump and more confidence with the puck," head coach Martin St. Louis told Pat Hickey of the Gazette following Monday's game. "He was in the game. Sometimes it takes a few games to understand the speed and adjust to our concepts but I'm very happy for him." The Canadiens' brass said the first-overall pick in the 2022 draft could open the season at AHL Laval if that's what is best for Slafkovsky's development.