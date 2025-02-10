Slafkovsky notched an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Slafkovsky was good in January with eight points over 14 outings, but he turned cold to begin February on a four-game drought. He was able to snap the slump Sunday when he helped out on a Christian Dvorak tally in the second period. Slafkovsky is up to 30 points, 71 shots on net, 121 hits and a minus-10 rating over 53 appearances. He is on pace to fall short of the 20-goal and 50-point marks he achieved in 2023-24, making this a disappointing third campaign for the No. 1 pick from 2022.