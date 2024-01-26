Slafkovsky had a power-play assist and two hits over 12:44 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Slafkovsky was removed from the top line but remained part of the top power-play unit and recorded his second power-play helper in three contests. He was productive while skating with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, but Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis tweaked the lines in the wake of a three-game losing skid, which included two losses to Ottawa and giving up nine goals to Boston. Slafkovsky joins a line that includes Sean Monahan, the Canadiens' hottest player, who has 10 points over the last six games.