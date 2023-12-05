Slafkovsky had one shot and two hits over 17:14 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 win over Seattle.

Slafkovsky was moved to the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield after a tweak of the line combinations. While his line score doesn't suggest a productive night, Slafkovsky is doing the things not seen in a box score, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic. "If you don't move your feet, it's hard to use your size," Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis said. "There's anticipation and understanding where the game's going, so I think he's anticipating really well and he gets there on time so he can use his body." St. Louis wanted to give the 19-year-old forward stable linemates this season to foster his development, but that luxury has not been available to the coach due to injuries. St. Louis has left him in a top-six environment, including power-play ice time, and while Slafkovsky's play has pleased the Canadiens' coaching staff, it hasn't yet paid fantasy dividends. Slafkovsky has two goals on 34 shots (5.9 shooting percentage) and five assists through 25 games.