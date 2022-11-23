Slafkovsky had two shots on goal, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 14:22 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Buffalo.

Slafkovsky is usually part of the fourth line but was promoted to the second line with Mike Hoffman idled by a lower-body injury. He also was given a season-high 4:23 on the second power-play unit. The 18-year-old has three goals and one assist through 14 games but has shown offense from the lowest line with a 15.8 shooting percentage.