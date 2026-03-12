Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Nets early power-play tally
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
Slafkovsky has three goals and four assists over five contests in March. The 21-year-old has earned three of those seven points on the power play, including his opening goal just 1:16 into this game. He's up to 24 goals, 53 points (21 on the power play), 133 shots on net, 86 hits, 61 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 64 outings this season. He continues to offer strong all-around performances from a top-line role.
More News
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Scores twice vs. LAK•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Two points in loss to Sweden•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Powers Slovak offense in victory•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Scores vs. Buffalo•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Ties career goal mark•