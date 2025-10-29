Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Slafkovsky has scored in consecutive games for the second time this season. The 21-year-old winger is up to five goals and six points overall, with five of those points coming in his last six contests. He's added 26 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 11 appearances while routinely playing in a top-line role and on the first power-play unit.