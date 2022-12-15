Slafkovsky had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and two penalty minutes in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Slafkovsky was the secondary helper on Kirby Dach's goal, initiating a third-period comeback that Montreal could not complete. It was his second consecutive game with an assist, and the rookie has five points over the last seven contests. Slafkovsky's offensive skills are no longer being wasted on the fourth line.