Slafkovsky scored his first goal, and first point, in the NHL during Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

With Montreal already ahead 3-0 midway through the second period, the 18-year-old grabbed an attempted clearing pass in the Arizona zone, moved into the faceoff circle and ripped a shot over Connor Ingram's glove. Slafkovsky actually led the Canadiens in TOI at even strength, and it appears as though the team is going to give the first overall pick in this year's draft a real chance to stick on the NHL roster.