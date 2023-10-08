Slafkovsky scored a goal on three shots and delivered three hits in Saturday's 6-4 preseason win over the Senators.

Slafkovsky gave Montreal an early lead just 33 seconds into the game. The 19-year-old set a screen in front of Mads Sogaard, then buried his second preseason goal off the rebound. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis got Slafkovsky into a team-high five preseason games with an objective he gets as many touches as possible. Kirby Dach has been a frequent partner, and the duo was joined by Alex Newhook on Saturday. The second-year forward will skate on the second line with Dach and another winger to be determined. St. Louis plans to give him consistent playing time and linemates, which could result in a much better sophomore season for Slafkovsky.