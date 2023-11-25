Slafkovsky recorded an assist, three shots on goal and one blocked shot over 19:44 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

After retrieving a rebound directed to the corner by goalie Cayden Primeau, Slafkovsky fed Cole Caufield and watched him go directly to the net and beat Mackenzie Blackwood for the game-tying goal that set up the overtime/shootout. He opened the season with just two points through the first 15 games, but Friday's helper was the fourth point (one goal, three assists) in the last five games for Slafkovsky, who was on the ice for both of Montreal's regulation tallies. Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis has exhibited patience and not made any rash decisions with the 2022 first-overall pick, and it appears to be paying off.