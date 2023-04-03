Slafkovsky (lower body) has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports Monday.

Slafkovsky was a long shot to get back into action before the end of the campaign based on his initial three-month recovery timeline. The 19-year-old rookie notched four goals and six assists, including three power-play points, in 34 games this season. The 2022 first-overall pick will no doubt be eager to play a full 82-game season next year and should be capable of pushing for 25-30 points if he can stay healthy.