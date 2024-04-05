Slafkovsky had a goal on six shots, an assist and a hit in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.
Both points came in the third period when Montreal attempted to mount a comeback. The recently turned 20-year-old forward is finishing strong with 13 points over the last 12 contests.
