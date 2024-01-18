Slafkovsky scored a goal on two shots and had two blocks over 17:29 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 win over New Jersey.

Slafkovsky opened the scoring midway through the first period. He hung out in the slot and was in good position to take advantage of a loose puck after linemates Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield dislodged it from behind the net. It was the second consecutive game with a goal for the 19-year-old forward, who has 10 points over the last 15 contests.