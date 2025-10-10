Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Slafkovsky's goal late in the second period was enough to chase John Gibson from his Detroit debut. Through two contests, Slafkovsky has a goal, eight shots, four hits and a minus-2 rating while playing on the top line. The 21-year-old had a career-high 51 points in 79 regular-season games, and he'll be looking to take his offense to the next level this year without sacrificing any physicality.