Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal on his lone shot and had two blocks in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Columbus.

It didn't take long for the Canadiens to take advantage of their first power-play opportunity. Nineteen seconds into it, Slafkovsky's one-timer from the faceoff circle eluded Elvis Merzlikins for Montreal's second goal. It was the sixth power-play tally for the 19-year-old and just his second goal overall in the last 11 games.