Slafkovsky scored a goal on two shots while also recording two goals and two PIM during Saturday's 4-3 preseason overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Slafkovsky's production took a significant step forward during the 2025-26 campaign while appearing in all 82 regular-season games for the second time in the last three seasons. He recorded 30 goals, 43 assists, 105 hits, 78 blocked shots and 52 PIM while averaging 18:32 of ice time, and he enters the 2026-27 season with considerable upside due to his well-rounded skill set.