Slafkovsky picked up two goals in a 5-2 win over the Capitals on Tuesday.

With the Capitals frantically mounting a comeback, Slafkovsky put the game away by lighting the lamp twice in the third period. After Alex Ovechkin closed the gap to make the game 3-1, Slafkovsky took a drop pass midway through the final frame from Jake Evans and wristed a laser over Darcy Kuemper's glove. With the Canadiens back on the power play, Slafkovsky received a pass from Mike Matheson from the point and one-timed a slap shot to essentially seal the win for his team. Slafkovsky finished the game with two PIM, three shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in 17:15 TOI. The 2022 first overall pick is now on a modest three-game point streak with nine goals on the season to show for it.