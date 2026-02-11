Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Powers Slovak offense in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slafkovsky scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in Slovakia's 4-1 win over Finland on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The Canadiens winger carried the Slovakian team offensively to a huge win with his multi-point performance. He opened the scoring with a move around Juuse Saros in the first period at the 7:45 mark, and then gave Slovakia a 3-1 lead with a rocket shot from long range with 9:30 left in the contest. Slafkovsky has nine goals through his first eight Olympic games. Slovakia will face Italy on Friday in the second game of the tournament for both squads.
More News
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Scores vs. Buffalo•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Ties career goal mark•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Scores pair of goals•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Three-point effort against Canucks•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Racking up points in last 10 games•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Another multi-point effort•