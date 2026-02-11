Slafkovsky scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in Slovakia's 4-1 win over Finland on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Canadiens winger carried the Slovakian team offensively to a huge win with his multi-point performance. He opened the scoring with a move around Juuse Saros in the first period at the 7:45 mark, and then gave Slovakia a 3-1 lead with a rocket shot from long range with 9:30 left in the contest. Slafkovsky has nine goals through his first eight Olympic games. Slovakia will face Italy on Friday in the second game of the tournament for both squads.